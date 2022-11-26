More people expected to support small businesses this holiday season

VENETA, Ore. -- As the holiday shopping scramble continues, a large percentage of Americans are expected to spend money at small businesses this year. According to a recent survey on Bankrate.com, that number is nearly 60% of Americans.
Supporting small artists is something Annie Molnar says she does all year long.
"I love putting smiles on people's faces and making them feel like they're part of our community," Molnar said.
She owns The Emporium in Veneta, a community arts collective featuring more than 30 local artists and makers.
"It's getting that personalized thing, that one of a kind item home with people and sharing art, and the little maker does a little happy dance," Molnar said.
The Emporium has been supporting small artists since it launched in November 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You look around this place, she's got so many high quality craftspeople who all have jumped into this, really believing in this and wanting to make Veneta a community where people can come to for fine arts and crafts," Nancy Willard, a longtime supporter of The Emporium said.
Molnar said guests at The Emporium get a unique experience that the big box stores do not offer. That includes live performances and authentic Sicilian specialties served by Priyo Notaro and Jessica Lamotte with PJ Cannoli.
"It's all Sicilian bakery, so very old bakery, more than 2,000 years old," Notaro said. "People go there just for dessert so we're trying to bring some of that culture here."
"If you can support some local businesses this holiday season, that goes a long way for everybody," Lamotte said.