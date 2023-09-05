More people moving to Oregon, away from states with LGBTQ+ restrictions

EUGENE, Ore. – More people are moving to Oregon after nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced this past year during legislative sessions across the U.S., and over 80 of them were passed.
Oregon has not passed any proposed laws that include preventing transgender students from participating in school activities, blocking funding for gender-affirming care, and limiting people from updating gender information on IDs and records.
Kyle Rodriguez-Hudson, Executive Director of TransPonder, said Oregon has seen an influx of LGBTQ+ people because of Oregon’s more tolerant laws.
“I think with the laws that are in place right now, folks are flocking here to this state because we appear to be safe for folks who are under the queer umbrella,” Rodriguez-Hudson said.
Kyle Kurzet, physician, and owner of Transition Health, said one of the stronger protections for LGBTQ+ people that Oregon provides is better access to health care, especially for gender-affirming care.
“Oregon has a history of taking care of people, of providing a variety of health care that are needed that are not always offered in other states,” Kurzet said. “A lot of gender-diverse patients, unfortunately, have faced bias or are facing mental health conditions along the way due to the way they’re being treated and the way that society sees them.”
Kurzet said Oregon Health Plan has provided a lot of much-needed care that is not always offered in other states.
“Having good access to gender-affirming care provided by Oregon Health Plan has made a world of difference for a lot of these people,” Kurzet said.
Care providers said they have seen an obvious increase in transgender and gender-diverse people seeking services, but there is a health-care supply shortage, and there are not enough providers across the state to provide enough care.
“I hear from somebody almost every single day looking for a new provider for primary care, for gender-affirming care of various sorts, and since my office is just me, I can’t take in patients quite that fast, and so unfortunately there is a wait-list, “ Kurzet said. “I do refer folks to other providers as well, but there are currently not enough providers who can offer gender-affirming care right now.”
Kurzet and Rodriguez-Hudson also said those who are traveling cross-country to move to Oregon for more tolerant laws have a huge barrier besides just the distance. Finding housing, the right medical provider, and job stability are also factors people must consider when moving, but many have said the ability to know there is the possibility to receive proper health care and treatment is worth it.
“I see a lot of joy and happiness as they find out they can get what they’ve been waiting for years, sometimes decades for,” Kurzet said. “It’s anywhere between marvelous and life-saving.”