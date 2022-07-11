More road closures and detours ahead of the World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a sign that drivers have become familiar with during the month of July, but now more closures and detours popped up starting yesterday at Hayward Field and the surrounding areas.
“We are looking at day two of our first and primary phase of road closures over here at Autzen Stadium,” said Race Events Course Manager Ian Dobson.
Dobson said so far, the closure near Autzen has run smoothly.
“We are seeing people detoured from MLK, onto Leo Harris Parkway, back onto MLK on the other side,” said Dobson. “I think it is adding a couple of minutes to peoples commute here.”
Down by Hayward Field, Agate Street is now closed from Franklin Boulevard to east 18th Avenue. Only accredited vehicles and home or business owners can drive on east 15th Avenue, Moss Street and portions of east 17th and 18th Avenue.
Near Autzen Stadium, there are two Lane Transit District bus stops affected by the detours. Spokesperson Pat Walsh from LTD said there will two temporary stops located on each side of Leo Harris Parkway. To help riders, drivers are handing out businesses cards with QR codes on them to give assistance with anything with the click of a button.
“They’ll be able to give all passengers all the information needed to be able to negotiate their route if there is a reason to negotiate. But if there is a detour they will be able to find it there and get to their destination on time,” Walsh said.
Walsh said stops located near the Ferry Street Bridge will not be served on July 17 and July 18 from 6 a.m to about 10 a.m. due to the marathon.
There are five days of road events -- July 15, 17, 18, 22, and 24. Dobson said there will be a fan zone on the north side of MLK Jr. Boulevard with food trucks. If you plan to drive, Dobson recommends getting there early.
“They can park in the Autzen parking lot. They can park downtown and walk,” Dobson said.
Attendance for the road course events is free. For more World Athletics Championship information, click here.