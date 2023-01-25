 Skip to main content
More student housing to begin construction near University of Oregon

Chapter at Eugene construction render

EUGENE, Ore. -- University of Oregon students will soon have another option for places to live while they go to school.

CRG, a national real estate development and investment firm, announced that they have secured the land and construction financing for a new student housing complex to be built adjacent to the UO campus in Eugene at 754 east 13th Avenue. CRG says the development, which they call Chapter at Eugene, will be a 12-story, 302-bed complex with a mix of studio, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments featuring several upscale amenities.

Construction is set to begin later in January 2023. CRG expects the complex to open in 2024, with pre-leasing scheduled for early fall 2023.

