UPDATE: More than 1,400 phone customers experience 911 outage, Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- Over one thousand phone customers are unable to reach 911 services, due to a phone outage in the Junction City area.
UPDATE: Per officials, customers can use 911 resources again. The issue has been resolved.
Officials with the Central Lane 911 Communications Center said as of just after 2:15 a.m. Thursday, a phone company reported a phone outage in the Junction City area.
Officials said if you live in the area and are not able to reach 911 on your phone or cellular device, and have an emergency, to go to the Junction City Fire Station at 1755 Juniper Street. You can also go to the Junction City Police Department at 672 Greenwood Street for help.
Officials said the phone-company is working on getting everything back up and running.