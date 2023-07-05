 Skip to main content
More than $15 million allocated to local organizations for homeless services

  • Updated
  • 0
Homeless Tents on side of Road

EUGENE, Ore. – A multiagency emergency effort targeting homelessness in Lane County allocated more than $15 million in state funding to several local organizations this week, according to county officials.

Lane County officials said that All-In Lane County, an emergency effort focused on three primary outcomes related to the homelessness crisis, allocated funding for 15 organization’s proposals. Those outcomes include homelessness prevention, emergency shelter improvement, and helping to re-house those without shelter, the county said.

“We are fortunate so many service organizations stepped forward to partner in the areas Governor Kotek tasked us with improving,” said Lane County Multi-Agency Coordination group lead and Lane County Interim Human Services Division Manager, Kate Budd. “We not only look forward to the progress this effort will bring, but also strengthening the coordinated efforts across the region.”

Participating organizations, including Catholic Community Services of Lane County, have expressed their support for the emergency effort related to addressing homelessness issues in the county, county officials said.

“Catholic Community Services of Lane County is definitely “ALL-IN”! We will be operating new efforts in diversion, emergency shelter and rapid rehousing to affect the current unhoused crisis in Lane County,” said Lorri Perrault, executive director of Catholic Community Services of Lane County. “As always, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Lane County and other agencies to enhance the health and wellness of our community.”

County officials said that the Lane County MAC group provides strategic coordination and resource identification and is represented by local government and community organizations. The ALL-IN Lane County effort was funded through Oregon House Bill 5019 following Gov. Tina Kotek’s (D-Ore.) declaration earlier this year of a state of emergency due to the homelessness crisis, the county said.

Lane County officials said that goals of ALL-IN Lane County include stabilizing 741 households to prevent homelessness, creating 230 low-barrier emergency shelter beds, and re-house 247 households from the street into permanent dwellings.

More information can be found on the county’s website.

