More trees mutilated as Corvallis officials try to find burl thieves

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Officials with the City of Corvallis are still searching for answers after dozens of burls were stolen from their trees, damaging and potentially killing the fixtures of a local park.
Tree burls are a buildup of tissue on a tree that experts say can develop as a response to stress the tree has suffered. Their unique grain patterns mean woodworkers often use them to create beautiful works such as bowls or furniture, but this means they are quite valuable as well.
The Corvallis Police Department said earlier in June that in several incidents since January 2023, thieves snuck into Willamette Park at night and used a chainsaw to chop off several burls from living trees on the public park. Officials said that since then, up to 30 burls have been removed from seven trees at Willamette Park.
More burl thefts have been reported since then, and they may have disastrous consequences for the park’s trees. Jennifer Killian is the urban forester for the city’s parks and recreation department. She said taking the burls off the trees can severely wound and eventually kill them. According to Killian, on of the trees has been cut twice now, which is seriously detrimental to its health.
“When you make a proper pruning cut, the tree can sort of fight that wound off. But if you cut off a burl, you are cutting inside of that specialized tissue that helps seal those wounds and the tree will never be able to heal that wound,” Killian said. “If it's little wounds here and there, it's probably not that big of a deal. But we're talking about enormous wounds on the side of this tree, that don't have the ability to heal or seal over.”
Since the wounds are so big, Killian said the tree may be exposed to pests, disease, and other things that may lead to its death.
There are rules in Corvallis’ Municipal Code that outlaw cutting tree burls off the city’s public trees. Killian said the parks and recreation department is working closely with local police to find the people who cut the trees. Killian also said that if the damage to the trees proves fatal, they’ll chop down the trees and try to make them part of the surrounding habitat in some way in order to maintain the environment around them.