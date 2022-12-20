Moscow, Idaho police investigate vehicle found in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A wrecked car found in Eugene similar to the vehicle of interest in a quadruple-homicide case in Moscow, Idaho has been reported to Moscow police, according to the Eugene Police Department.

According to the EPD, at about 5:19 on December 17, a person was reported to be sleeping inside a white Hyundai Elantra at West Seventh Place and Seneca Road. A police spokesperson said officers spoke with the person in the car, and the incident ended there. However, police also noticed the vehicle matched the general description of the vehicle of interest in the murder of four people in Moscow, Idaho.

Eugene police said they sent the vehicle’s information to the Moscow Police Department, but have no information to indicate that the vehicle is actually related to the case. The Moscow Police Department has confirmed that they are working with the information supplied to them by Eugene police.

At about 4:30 p.m. on December 20, Moscow police issued a statement about the vehicle in Eugene. Moscow police said the vehicle was registered out of Colorado, and the owner is not believed to have any relevance to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the murder investigations. Moscow police also asked the public to stop contacting the owner.

A KEZI reporter confirmed that the vehicle had been removed from the area between 10 p.m. on December 19 and 3 p.m. on December 20.

Moscow police say their investigators are working through thousands of tips in the case, and are being helped by investigators from the Idaho State Police and the FBI. A white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra believed to have been in the area of the home the murders took place in at about the suspected time of the murders is wanted as a vehicle of interest in the case. Thus far, Moscow Police Department has not named any suspects in the homicides.