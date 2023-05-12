Mosque vandalized in Corvallis, neighbors react

CORVALLIS, Ore -- A place of worship has been vandalized with spray paint.
It happened at the Salman Alfarisi Islamic Center located on Northwest King's Boulevard. On Thursday, the mosque walls were found to be spray painted with the words "Jesus Loves U." While the words by themselves aren't inherently offensive or crude, the act was seen as disrespectful by neighbors like Sandra Landish.
Landish said, "It's a house of worship. You just don't do that to a house of worship. Tag it with anything."
She also believes there are more appropriate places for the message.
She said, "That's, you know, a nice sentiment, but not appropriate for anything that maybe isn't in front of a church."
Neighbors said the mosque has been in the neighborhood for at least 30 years. During that time, it has become a staple of the community, attracting more and more worshipers each decade.
The mosque's leader said he believes this act was most likely done by some young troublemaker. However, he also doesn't want to make too big of a deal of the incident. According to neighbors, the area is known for its college students. Landish said the neighborhood is usually a calm place with occasional loud college parties. She's sad someone would do this, especially since in the 30 years the mosque has been a good neighbor.
"I love being across from the mosque. I love hearing very early in the morning, sound of prayer," Landish said. "It's like being under a wonderful umbrella. A wonderful peaceful umbrella."
She wished that she would've had a camera setup on her back fence to catch whoever tagged the mosque. Another neighbor, Barbara Swain, did recall seeing a man in the area Friday morning. He was reportedly screaming religious messages.
Swain said, "I was aware there was a young man walking up and down the block yelling 'have a great day, Jesus loves you!' earlier today."
Swain used to teach Sunday school, and during that time the mosque would often help out and coordinate activities for the children of the neighborhood.
KEZI 9 News reached out to Corvallis Police Department. However, they have not responded as of yet and it remains unclear if there is an active investigation into the incident.