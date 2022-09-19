Most restrictions lifted in Douglas County fire protection district

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas Fire Protective Association has announced that public use restrictions on forest lands they manage will be reduced to low levels on September 19, meaning that most activities will be allowed at all hours of the day.
The loosened restrictions go into effect at noon on September 19. The DFPA says this means that activities such as non-industrial power saw usage, cutting, grinding and welding of metal, mowing dried grass and the use of powered machinery on private property is allowed at all hours of the day. This declaration affects all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the area the DFPA manages.
Despite the loosened restrictions, the DFPA is quick to remind residents that fire season is still in effect, and the risk of a wildfire starting is not completely gone. As such, some actions are still prohibited. That includes all burning of debris as well as off-road driving, even with landowner permission. The DFPA also states that vehicles traveling on forestland roads, except on state highways, county roads, and driveways, must have an axe, a shovel and a gallon of water or a 2.5 pound or larger ABC fire extinguisher. For industries, the use of powered machinery is unlawful unless it is in compliance with local fire prevention laws.