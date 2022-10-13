Mother of OSU student involved in brutal hit-and-run shares updates

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Corvallis police are determined to catch the driver in a recent hit-and-run that seriously injured an OSU student. Two weeks later, her mother is sharing more with KEZI about her injuries and recovery.

On September 26, Aliyah Lopez, 21, was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of 26th Street and Northwest Harrison Boulevard in Corvallis when a car slammed into her, leaving her unresponsive on the ground.

Aliyah suffered many injuries, including fracturing both femurs, her right lower leg, abdominal organ injuries to her spleen and left kidney, other fractures, and a lot of cuts and road rash to her whole body.

Her mother, Suly Lopez, told KEZI she is recovering well. Aliyah spent two days in the ICU, five days in the PCU, and is now on Medical-Surgical care.

"She is having daily PT and OT and is under care from the surgical trauma and orthopedics team. Her orthopedic surgeries have gone well; she has inter-medullary rods to both her femurs and right tibia," Suly said.

Suly said thankfully Aliyah's internal abdominal injuries are stable, and she didn't need surgery.

"She has good days and bad days, but we are grateful her progress is rapid, and she is motivated to get better. She is strong and definitely a fighter," Suly said.

Suly said after two to three weeks of intense therapy, Aliyah will spend some time at home going to follow-up appointments. The goal is to get her fully rehabilitated to independence so she can return to OSU to finish her senior year in the graphic design program.

Many OSU students, like Grant Epple, told KEZI that while this is a tragic situation, they are not surprised something like this happened.

"It wasn't a matter of if it was going to happen; it was a matter of when," Epple said.

Epple said that just like a lot of other students, he walks across the intersection every day to get to work and class.

"I cross the intersection every single day, multiple times a day, and nobody ever stops at this crosswalk. I was honestly waiting to hear about somebody getting hit here," Epple said.

Junior Franklin Harding agrees, saying cars fly by and rarely stop for pedestrians.

"It's pretty tragic, but I'm also not surprised. This intersection every day is a stressful part of my morning trying to make sure cars are stopping for you," Harding said.

Both Epple and Harding hope some changes are made to the area.

"If they put in just a few of those crosswalk lights, that would probably help a lot. There are multiple things they could do. They just have to make it so kids can cross the street without getting hit by a car," Epple said.

Officials with the Corvallis Police Department said there have been five crashes at the intersection of 26th and Harrison since 2019. However, none of these involved a person.

Police are asking for help in finding the suspect; they said a light green Ford Expedition from 1997-2001 is the car of interest. They said the car seemed to have a yellow or amber light on the roof near the front. The car also has damage on the passenger rear side.

The family asks for prayers and positive thoughts during Aliyah's recovery journey. There is a GoFundMe if you want to help the family with medical fees.

Stay with KEZI, as this is an ongoing investigation.