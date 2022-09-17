Mother reacts to disturbing video of mentally ill son's arrest in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The mother of a man whose Sept. 1 arrest has been viewed by thousands of people after it was caught on security footage is sharing her thoughts on the video. It appears to show officers throwing her son, Alexander Harrelson, to the ground and punching him during the arrest.
"I was horrified," Claudia Harrelson said. "I cried. It was very horrifying for me to see that video."
Before the confrontation, the video shows Alex dancing with a sword. A short time later, two officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department arrive. Harrelson puts the sword down, walks away from it, and places his hands behind his head.
"The one officer had his hands behind his back and he was just standing there," Claudia said. They could've cuffed him right then."
Instead, the officers appear to throw Alex to the ground less than one minute after the first officer secures his hands. At least one of the officers appears to punch him multiple times. A bystander jumps in, appearing to hold Alex down before more officers arrive to the scene.
"The one cop just like, overreacts, you know, just by that little movement he overreacted," Claudia said. "He thought Alex was running."
After watching the video and talking to witnesses, Claudia said she believes her son complied with the officers' orders.
"I got angry because he was complying with what they were asking," Claudia said.
Alex appeared in court Thursday. His mother said he was preparing to plead not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct, assault and resisting arrest, but after a conversation with his public defender, he ended up pleading no contest.
"I couldn't believe he'd been talked into that," Claudia said.
In exchange for the plea, she said his sentence will be about one month behind bars instead of about two months. She also said the judge made it mandatory that he get a mental health evaluation.
Claudia said she knows Alex is not an angel. He has been arrested in the past, but had never been accused of resisting arrest.
"He's been in a lot of trouble. Trespassing, driving without a license," Claudia said. "But he's always been respectful when they were like, 'you're under arrest,' he takes it and he goes with them. You know, he's never resisted arrest before. He's always been respectful to the cops, so I didn't understand what would cause him to resist arrest until I saw the video."
In a statement earlier this week, Cottage Grove city officials said:
"The Cottage Grove Police Department takes all complaints seriously and immediately assigned an investigator to review and investigate the incident. That review and investigation is ongoing, and no additional comment will be provided regarding that investigation. Police officers are routinely confronted with unique and dynamic situations that require unique and dynamic assessments and split-second decisions. The Cottage Grove Police Department uses every incident as an opportunity to review our tactics, policies, and training and will constantly strive to improve when necessary and possible."
The officers involved need to be held accountable, Claudia said.
"They've been told repeatedly when he's been arrested that he is a bipolar, paranoid schizophrenic with ADHD and ODD and possibly mild autism," Claudia said.
Claudia said she believes the officers need better training on how to handle people like her son, who are struggling with mental illnesses.
"I just want people to know he's very good-hearted," she said. "He doesn't mean any harm. And he does need help."
She hopes this is a wake up call for her son.
The video of Alex's arrest has been seen thousands of times. People have been sharing their opinions on social media, but Claudia said some have been adding details that are false.
"Yes, maybe he shouldn't have been right there swinging the sword, but like, one person tried to say on a post that he threatened somebody with the sword. That never happened," Claudia said. "It hurts me that people are adding these things."
Others have rallied around Alex. On Friday, a group of protesters stood outside of the Cottage Grove Police Department calling for policy changes like body cameras.
"We need obviously video cameras on our officers and their needs to be discipline if they turn them off," Jan Ogsbury who organized the protest said. "I would like to see those officers actually fired. I think it was very inappropriate. I would like to see an investigation of our entire police department to see why this can happen."
A GoFundMe started for Alex's medical and legal costs has raised more than $1,400 dollars as of Saturday night.