Mother recalls encounter with man arrested for videoing women in bathroom

EUGENE, Ore.—A local mother is thankful she followed her gut as she had a close run-in with a man the day before he got arrested for allegedly videotaping a woman in a public bathroom.
On Feb. 7, police arrested 21-year-old Bryant Aguilar-Beltran at the WinCo on Barger Drive in Eugene after a woman caught him recording her while she was in the bathroom stall. Her boyfriend chased him down and called the police.
Monique Jones said she was at that WinCo on Feb. 6 with her young daughter and saw Aguilar-Beltran lingering around the women's bathroom.
"My daughter had to use the restroom, and we were by the bakery, so we left our basket and started walking over, and there was a gentleman in a construction outfit," Jones said.
Jones said she had seen the man before and, at first, didn't think anything of the situation.
"Then I noticed his behavior. He kept walking back and forth like he was pacing, and he was getting closer and closer to the women's restroom," Jones said.
She then felt something wasn't right. So, she went with her gut and told her daughter they were leaving. Which turned out to be a good call, because the next day, she saw Eugene Police had posted the arrest on Facebook.
"I was like, that's the guy from the bathroom, the creepy guy at WinCo. I knew he was up to no good, something in my mom's instincts kicked in, and something said this is not right," Jones said.
According to police, they have evidence of more incidents on Aguilar-Beltran's phone, taken on Nov. 9 at the same WinCo. There's also another video on his phone taken in the women's bathroom during a private party at the Hippie Museum on Aug. 19. Police are asking anyone who believes they could be a victim to contact the department.
Janina Rager with the Eugene Police Department said people should always be aware of their surroundings when in a public bathroom.
"When you go into a restroom, they're not really safe, like people think. Make sure you are locking the stalls and pay attention if something is coming above you or below and what's in the stall," Rager said.
Rager said people are sneaky, and there are cases where they're even hiding cameras in creative places.
"Cameras are made nowadays so tiny that there are incidences all over where people are hiding cameras in bathrooms. So, look and see if something isn't right with the dispensary on the wall or something like that. Look around a little bit," Rager said.
Rager also encourages business owners to have someone regularly checking in and around the bathrooms.
"You should have a delegated person, whether it's your security guard or janitor," Rager said.
If you do catch someone filming you in a private area or discover a hidden camera, Rager said, immediately call the police.
"This is a crime, it's an arrestable crime, so let the store know, and if you think something isn't right, call 911 so we can catch them," Rager said.