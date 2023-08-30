Motorcade training for police officers held in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Multiple law enforcement agencies from around Oregon came to Eugene on Wednesday to participate in motorcade training, authorities said.
Police said that for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eugene Police Department hosted the training that included simulated motorcade escorts throughout the city. About 30 officers gathered for the training, according to EPD.
“This one is the first one since 2020,” said Lt. Gregg Magnus with the Eugene Police Department. “I know Portland is going to host one in fall again with presidential season coming up there's almost guaranteed to be some candidates coming into the state so everyone needs to be trained up for that.”
As a part of the training, intersections throughout the city were block temporarily for intervals of two to three minutes, police said. EPD said the training also took officers over Beltline Road, out to the Eugene Airport, and through numerous other parts of the community. A priority of the training was to learn during a simulation versus running the risk of making mistakes in a live scenario, police said.
“Just figuring things out and learning to do it and working out some kinks, so it's much better to make a mistake here and get correction and learn from a lot of really experienced motor riders than make it when we do the real thing,” Lt. Magnus said.
The training helped officers enhance the skills needed to safely provide escorts which can often be dangerous for officers, police said.