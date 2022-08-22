Motorcycle group giving away motorcycles to veterans for suicide awareness

COBURG, Ore. – 22 veterans take their own lives every day, and one veteran’s group in Oregon is trying to do what they can to support those who are struggling – and prevent more veterans from committing suicide in the future.
The local chapters of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association set up the V-Twin Project to give a motorcycle away to a deserving veteran. This giveaway is being held in memory of Sergeant Kevin Ross, who passed away from suicide. The V-Twin Project has given away four motorcycles so far, and hope to give away their fifth one this Veteran’s Day. Joey Taylor, co-founder of Riders Needing Assistance and a member of the V-Twin Project, says getting on two wheels is a perfect form of therapy for veterans going through challenges.
“Anybody that rides a motorcycle can attest that when you get out on the bike, it's better than being in any counseling or therapy session,” Taylor said. “You just get out there, the winds blowing over you, it just changes your attitude -- changes your day. That's one thing that you want to try to do, especially for vets that have never ridden a bike but want to get into it.”
The V-Twin Project is hoping to give away even more bikes in July 2023 as they prepare for memorial rides to the Stonehenge Monument on the Oregon-Washington state line. The bike giveaways are done by nominations, and the applications will be reviewed by a panel and selected based on how the veteran will benefit from the motorcycle, how much they need it, and how that veteran can benefit their community.
A veteran can be nominated by emailing V-twinproject@gmail.com or at Riders Needing Assistance’s Facebook page. Donations are also accepted at the email and Facebook page.