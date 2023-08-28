Motorcycle passenger dies in two-vehicle crash east of Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. – A woman from Shedd died on Saturday afternoon following a crash on Highway 38 involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, according to the Oregon State Police.
OSP said they responded at about 3:17 p.m. on August 26 to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 38 at the intersection with Deans Creek Road near Reedsport. Marilyn Rae Kropf, 67, of Shedd was a passenger on a Honda VTX1300 motorcycle traveling eastbound on Highway 38 when a white Honda CRV that was stopped on Deans Creek Road while waiting to turn westbound pulled out in front of the motorcycle, authorities said. Police said the motorcycle’s operator tried to stop but the motorcycle fell to its side. Kropf was ejected from the motorcycle and struck the rear of the Honda CRV, OSP said.
Police said Kropf was declared deceased at the scene, while the motorcycle operator suffered minor injuries and declined medical transport. The driver and two passengers in the Honda CRV were not injured, police officials said.
Authorities said Highway 38 was affected for about an hour and a half while police investigated the crash. The investigation of the crash is ongoing, OSP said.