Motorcycle versus car collision leaves one dead

VENETA, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash in Veneta late Tuesday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
The LCSO says the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Territorial Highway and Demming Road. Officials say a motorcyclist was headed south on Territorial Highway when a collision occurred between the motorcycle and a Honda CR-V that was turning onto Demming Road. Officials say the motorcyclist, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. They add that no one in the Honda was injured.
Roads were reportedly completely blocked for four hours following the crash. The LCSO is currently investigating the precise cause of the crash.