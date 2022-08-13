 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene

W. 11th and Crow Rd.

EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed.

Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

As of 9 p.m., a closure with a detour is still in place on West 11th Ave. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Watch KEZI 9 News at 11 p.m. to hear reactions from a witness.

