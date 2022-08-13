Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed.
#BREAKING: .@EugenePolice just confirmed with me the driver of a motorcycle has died after crashing with a van. This is near the intersection of W.11th and Greenhill Ave. More details tonight on @KEZI9 pic.twitter.com/bPEgrXPiiV— Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2022
Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.
As of 9 p.m., a closure with a detour is still in place on West 11th Ave. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
