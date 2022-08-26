Motorcyclist deceased after crash outside Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on High Prairie Road near Oakridge on Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on High Prairie Road near Dead Mountain Road at about 7:30 p.m. on August 24. They said they arrived to find a female motorcyclist had suffered severe injuries in a crash. The LCSO said medics immediately began performing life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.
The victim of the crash has been identified as Melissa Marie Shambley, 42, of Oakridge. Officials say she was traveling westbound on High Prairie Road when her motorcycle skidded and crashed onto the roadway. The LCSO says she had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.