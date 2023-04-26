Motorcyclist killed in crash on Beltline on-ramp

EUGENE, Ore. – A man is dead after a crash Tuesday evening that occurred when a motorcycle sideswiped a guardrail, Oregon State Police said.
According to OSP, at about 6:03 p.m. on April 25, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Beltline in Eugene near the on-ramp from Highway 99. According to OSP, their investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Harlin Adair Hrondsdahl, 63, of Veneta, was merging onto the westbound lanes of Beltline from Highway 99 when it sideswiped the guardrail. Grondsdahl was thrown from the motorcycle against the guardrail and support posts during the crash, OSP said.
Authorities said other motorists and emergency responders tried to provide medical aid, but Grondsdahl was declared deceased at the scene. OSP said the on-ramp was closed for more than three hours for investigation.