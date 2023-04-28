Motorcyclist who allegedly fled from traffic stop passes away after crash

EUGENE, Ore. – A motorcyclist has passed away from injuries sustained in a crash that closed Ferry Street Bridge for several hours Thursday evening.
According to the Eugene Police Department, at about 6:03 p.m. on April 27, an EPD traffic officer attempted to pull over a motorcyclist. According to EPD, instead of submitting to the traffic stop, the motorcyclist drove away from the officer, who did not pursue. The motorcyclist then almost immediately got into a crash on Ferry Street Bridge that allegedly left them stuck under a vehicle, EPD said.
According to EPD, Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the scene and took the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries. Coburg Road near Ferry Street Bridge was closed between 6:30 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. while emergency personnel transported the motorcyclist and police investigated the crash.
On April 28, the Eugene Police Department confirmed that the motorcyclist, identified as Bradley Clay Wilson, 21, had died from his injuries.