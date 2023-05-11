 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up
to 95 possible. Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slow to cool at
night, especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver
Metropolitan area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Motorcyclist who allegedly waved gun at motorist arrested, deputies say

Coos County Sheriff's Office

LAKESIDE, Ore. – A motorcyclist reported for reckless driving and allegedly waving a gun at a motorist last Saturday was arrested Wednesday evening by Coos Bay police, Coos County sheriff’s deputies said.

A  Coos County detective responded at 5:32 p.m. on May 6 to a report of a man on a motorcycle driving recklessly and pointing a gun at the caller and others in the caller's vehicle on North 8th Street near Queens Avenue, authorities said.

The detective learned that Jonathan L. Barron, 35, was identified as the suspect, and the detective issued a warrant for his arrest, CCSO officials said.

Coos Bay Police Department officers located and arrested Barron on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 p.m., authorities said. CCSO officials said Barron was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of menacing.

Officers located and removed ammunition and 36 grams of methamphetamine from Barron’s person before transporting him to the Coos County Jail where he remains in custody, authorities said.

