Motorcyclist who allegedly waved gun at motorist arrested, deputies say

LAKESIDE, Ore. – A motorcyclist reported for reckless driving and allegedly waving a gun at a motorist last Saturday was arrested Wednesday evening by Coos Bay police, Coos County sheriff’s deputies said.
A Coos County detective responded at 5:32 p.m. on May 6 to a report of a man on a motorcycle driving recklessly and pointing a gun at the caller and others in the caller's vehicle on North 8th Street near Queens Avenue, authorities said.
The detective learned that Jonathan L. Barron, 35, was identified as the suspect, and the detective issued a warrant for his arrest, CCSO officials said.
Coos Bay Police Department officers located and arrested Barron on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 p.m., authorities said. CCSO officials said Barron was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of menacing.
Officers located and removed ammunition and 36 grams of methamphetamine from Barron’s person before transporting him to the Coos County Jail where he remains in custody, authorities said.