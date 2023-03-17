Motorist, children rescued from flooded truck

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. – Fire officials, a tow truck operator and several area neighbors assisted a motorist and his young children after their pickup truck became stuck in high water, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a dispatch call on Friday morning about a pickup truck that was stuck in high water on Arago-Fishtrap Road, CCSO officials said. Sheriff’s officials said they dispatched Myrtle Point Fire and Mast Brothers Towing, as no marine deputies were available.
The rescuers assisted the motorist and his two children, one three years old and the other eight years old, out of the vehicle and onto dry land, CCSO officials said. Deputies did not confirm any injuries.