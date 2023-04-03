Motorists should expect delays along Highway 58 with start of construction, ODOT says

EUGENE, Ore. -- Construction work began on Monday on a $12.6 million project that will affect traffic along Highway 58, state transportation officials said.
Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials said work to replace 54 culverts started on Monday, April 3, and will continue through October. Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes and single-lane closures between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays until October, ODOT officials said.
ODOT said some of the culverts are in poor repair and need replacement, while others are being enlarged for improved fish and water passage. Trenches will be dug through the road for shallow culverts, while deeper culverts will be replaced by work crews drilling under the road, ODOT said.
Workers began by clearing trees and vegetation and utility work on Monday, state officials said. The project will span Highway 58 from Interstate 5 in Lane County to Highway 97 in Klamath County, ODOT officials said.
ODOT said the project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
State transportation officials remind drivers to drive slowly and cautiously through construction zones for highway workers’ safety as well as their own.