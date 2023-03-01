Multi-department search finds man who allegedly pistol whipped another, CCSO says

COOS BAY, Ore. – A man is in jail after allegedly hitting someone with a firearm and trying to evade law enforcement, the Coos Bay Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the CCSO, a deputy responded to a reported assault on Robertson Lane at about 9 p.m. on February 28. The CCSO said that when the deputy arrived and spoke to the victim, he was told the victim had been “pistol whipped” by a suspect identified as Daniel Lauby, 41. The deputy immediately put out a call to attempt to find Lauby, the CCSO said.
Law enforcement agents from the Coos Bay Police Department, Oregon State Police, and CCSO began searching for Lauby in the Coos Bay area, deputies said. The CCSO said a deputy eventually found Lauby back at the scene of the alleged assault. According to the CCSO, Lauby attempted to run away from the deputy before he was eventually arrested.
Lauby was sent to the Coos County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and third-degree escape.