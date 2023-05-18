Multi-injury crash shuts down I-5 north of Albany

ALBANY, Ore. – A crash involving several vehicles hurt multiple people and backed up traffic down Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon, Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation reported.
ODOT reported at 2:45 p.m. on May 18 that a crash near milepost 241 on I-5 had closed the highway. Oregon State Police confirmed that troopers had responded, and the crash itself involved multiple vehicles and multiple injuries. ODOT set up a detour using Exit 238 to the Jefferson Highway to try to divert traffic from the scene of the crash and allow emergency personnel to do their work.
Traffic will be backed up for several hours as emergency personnel work to clear and investigate the crash. Stick with KEZI for more details as they become available.