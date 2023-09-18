Multi-million dollar grant goes to OSU laboratory.for fish research

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University was given a $7.5 million dollar grant to improve one of the university's laboratories focusing on zebrafish.
A much-appreciated upgrade will be coming to the Sinnhuber Aquatic Research laboratory in Corvallis. The Oregon State University lab has thousands upon thousands of zebrafish both hatching and growing to adult sizes every day.
"70 percent of the genome is conserved between humans and zebra fish but it's even more tight than that if you look at the genes in humans,” Tanguay said. “For human diseases, over 85 percent of those genes are present in Zebrafish."
Having such a similar DNA structure gives the laboratory the unique ability to test reactions on the fish, which staff said will give the best prediction on the outcome on humans.
“We're so much more similar than we are different,” Tanguay said.
With chemical reactions being tested on the Zebrafish, it helps collect vital information on the effects that could occur in humans.
“There are thousands-millions of chemicals in our environment at various concentrations and we don't really have a ability to predict which one of those chemicals in our environment are safe and which ones are not,” Tanguay said. “What we've been doing for years is working with companies before they develop new technology, before they develop new chemistry, and ask them if they'd like us to guide them in selecting safer alternative chemicals."
With research happening constantly the grant money will help streamline the evaluation process with an increase of the facilities size and automation.
“We'll be able to do so much better higher quality data at a faster pace with a higher capacity to have a bigger impact and to really enhance the research enterprise at OSU,” Tanguay said. “We're all about automation, we're going to automate the way that we raise fish the way we operate the life support system for the fish so everything is about efficiency."
The new facility being built is going to be built behind the existing lab, staff feel it will last far into the future.
“I think this is OSU's first grant like this and we're going to show good use of this investment from NIH so' we’re very appreciative of it,” Tanguay said. “Once we finish the design, implementation, and the deployment of this facility it's going to have an impact at OSU and beyond for decades."