Multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 leaves 7 dead, multiple injured, OSP says

ALBANY, Ore. – A crash involving several vehicles killed multiple people and backed up traffic down Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon, Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation reported.
Oregon State Police said they responded to a three-vehicle crash near milepost 241 on I-5 at about 2:05 p.m. on May 18. OSP said the crash seems to have involved two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle. Troopers said seven adults lost their lives in the crash and multiple more were injured. OSP is investigating the crash.
Interstate 5 northbound is closed near the site of the crash, and OSP is advising southbound travelers to look out for slow traffic on their side of the highway as well. ODOT set up a detour using Exit 238 to the Jefferson Highway to try to divert traffic from the scene of the crash and allow emergency personnel to do their work.
Traffic will be backed up for several hours as emergency personnel work to clear and investigate the crash. Stick with KEZI for more details as they become available.