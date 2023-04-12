 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 29 to 34 with light winds will result in
frost formation. Least threat of frost will be across the inner
Portland and Vancouver urban areas.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear to briefly reach
freezing close to sunrise, however, they will stay below 35
degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun
will be slower to warm up.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Multiagency partnership installs new signage along Willamette River's Water Trail

Willamette River Water Trail Signage

EUGENE, Ore. – New signage has been installed along the nationally-recognized Willamette Water Trail, said Oregon State Marine Board officials.

State officials said that river mile signage has been placed in roughly 10-mile increments along the Willamette River from Eugene downstream to Lake Oswego.

These signs face the river so boaters can easily identify actual river mile points, put-in and take-out access points and identification of  river access site managers or owners, officials said.

The mileage signs begin at the Delta Ponds in Eugene at river mile 180 and continue downstream to river mile 20 in Lake Owego’s Foothills Park, state officials said.

“Paddling as a family-fun boating activity has really taken off,” said Ashley Massey, the Oregon State Marine Board’s public information officer. “During the COVID restrictions, more people were heading to the water with very little knowledge and skills around the inherent risks of the river. In 2020 and 2021, there was a surge of rescues, close calls, and several fatalities. With river mile markers as aids, the use of maps and itineraries, and careful planning around obstructions, it’s our hope boaters will know where they are on the river and can help first responders know their location faster when minutes count.”

According to state officials, the Water Trail covers a total of 187 miles of the Willamette River up to the Columbia River. It also includes several miles of the Williamette’s Coast and Middle Forks along with the McKenzie River, state marine board officials said.

Recreational opportunities are plentiful along the Willamette Water Trail, with numerous parks and natural areas accessible by boating and boat-in camping, officials said.

Oregon marine board officials said that partners on the signage project included the Willamette Valley Visitor’s Association, Oregon State Parks, Willamette Riverkeeper and the Oregon State Marine Board.

More information on the Willamette Water Trail can be found online.

