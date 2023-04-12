Multiagency partnership installs new signage along Willamette River's Water Trail

EUGENE, Ore. – New signage has been installed along the nationally-recognized Willamette Water Trail, said Oregon State Marine Board officials.
State officials said that river mile signage has been placed in roughly 10-mile increments along the Willamette River from Eugene downstream to Lake Oswego.
These signs face the river so boaters can easily identify actual river mile points, put-in and take-out access points and identification of river access site managers or owners, officials said.
The mileage signs begin at the Delta Ponds in Eugene at river mile 180 and continue downstream to river mile 20 in Lake Owego’s Foothills Park, state officials said.
“Paddling as a family-fun boating activity has really taken off,” said Ashley Massey, the Oregon State Marine Board’s public information officer. “During the COVID restrictions, more people were heading to the water with very little knowledge and skills around the inherent risks of the river. In 2020 and 2021, there was a surge of rescues, close calls, and several fatalities. With river mile markers as aids, the use of maps and itineraries, and careful planning around obstructions, it’s our hope boaters will know where they are on the river and can help first responders know their location faster when minutes count.”
According to state officials, the Water Trail covers a total of 187 miles of the Willamette River up to the Columbia River. It also includes several miles of the Williamette’s Coast and Middle Forks along with the McKenzie River, state marine board officials said.
Recreational opportunities are plentiful along the Willamette Water Trail, with numerous parks and natural areas accessible by boating and boat-in camping, officials said.
Oregon marine board officials said that partners on the signage project included the Willamette Valley Visitor’s Association, Oregon State Parks, Willamette Riverkeeper and the Oregon State Marine Board.
More information on the Willamette Water Trail can be found online.