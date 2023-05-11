Multiple agencies participate in airport disaster simulation

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Multiple agencies gathered on Wednesday to perform a “tabletop exercise” simulating an airport disaster scenario, according to Southwest Oregon Regional Airport officials.
Airport officials said the group on May 10 addressed a hypothetical mass casualty water rescue following a crashed commercial jet. The exercise is part of an ongoing process for the airport’s certified commercial operations, officials said.
“To reduce the impacts of an emergency and save lives, regular training is not only essential but required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),” said Bob Hood, the airport’s fire chief and operations manager.
Participating agencies included the North Bend sector of the U.S. Coast Guard, North Bend Fire Department, Bay Area Hospital, Reach Air Medical Services, Skywest, TSA and airport personnel, officials said.
Airport officials said the exercise detailed simulated response to a passenger jet carrying 75 passengers that crashed when it experienced engine failure after takeoff. Reviewed were communications with other agencies as well as the public, evacuations of passengers and crew, possible hazards on scene, and airport accessibility for those agencies responding, the airport said.
Southwest Oregon Regional Airport is the only Part 139 certified commercial airport on the Oregon coast and is owned and operated by the Coos County Airport District, airport officials said. The airport said that the Federal Aviation Administration reviews its commercial certifications records annually, including those of monthly training.
