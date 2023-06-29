Multiple agencies respond to Fall Creek area forest fire

FALL CREEK, Ore. – Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a forest fire on Wednesday evening in the Fall Creek area, fire officials said.
Authorities said that a 911 caller reported a fire at milepost 6 on Big Fall Creek Road at about 9:09 p.m. on June 28. Units from Dexter and Lowell fire departments responded at 9:17 p.m., with additional units requested from Pleasant Hill, Goshen, McKenzie, Eugene Springfield Fire, and Mohawk fire stations, fire officials said.
Fire officials said fire crews attacked the fire and contained the burned area to less than a ¼ of an acre.
The Oregon Department of Forestry also assisted at the scene, authorities said. Fire officials said that the fire’s cause is still under investigation.