Multiple agencies respond to rescue of stranded man on Santiam River

LEBANON, Ore. – Multiple rescue personnel responded to a water rescue effort early last Saturday evening in which a man became stranded while floating on the Santiam River, according to Lebanon Fire District officials.

Authorities said that they received a 911 call reporting a man who had become separated from a group that was tubing on the Santiam River. The group hadn’t seen the man for several hours after arriving at Waterloo Park, fire officials said.

Fire district officials said that drones from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Fire Department were used to locate the man on an island upriver from Waterloo Park. The man appeared to be in distress, but eventually he got up and began walking, authorities said. Officials said the incident commander contacted the man on his cell phone, confirmed he was not injured, and requested help crossing the river.

The man was rescued by means of a boat dispatched by the Albany Fire Department and transported to safety, authorities said. Fire officials said no one was injured in the rescue operation.

Lebanon Fire District officials reiterated the importance of practicing water safety and wearing a life jacket when in a moving body of water. The district has three life jacket loaner stations for use along the South Santiam River, authorities said.