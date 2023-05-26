Multiple agencies respond to suspicious package in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. – Albany police officials responded Thursday evening to a report of a suspicious package left on a sidewalk, authorities said.
Police said they responded on May 25 at about 10 p.m. to a report from an employee at a Burgerville restaurant who reported a suspicious object on the sidewalk at Santiam Highway and Clay Street. The item appeared to be wrapped in foil with a wire sticking out and was beeping, police officials said.
Albany police said they called in the Oregon State Police bomb squad and secured the area. Assistance from the Albany Fire Department was also called in as a precautionary measure, police said.
An investigation determined that the item was an anti-theft device from an unknown retail store and the wires cut on the device likely triggered the beeping, police said.
Authorities said the investigation affected traffic in the area for about two hours.