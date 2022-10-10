 Skip to main content
Multiple arrests avert suspected gun incident, Eugene police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- Multiple arrests were made early Sunday morning as police disrupted what appeared to be an impending shooting, according to the Eugene Police Department.

According to the EPD, downtown Eugene has seen an increase in gun violence over the last year, leading police to station extra patrols in the area. Officials say that just before 2 a.m. on October 9, three men were spotted in downtown Eugene wearing masks and gloves. Police say at least one of the men was seen with a handgun. According to police, soon after the initial sighting those three were joined by six more to make nine people with masks, gloves and handguns. The EPD says patrol units were deployed to the scene to avert what seemed to be a developing shooting incident.

Police said that when the individuals noticed the police presence, they scattered on foot with police giving chase. Police said many of the individuals were arrested and found with handguns. Police said another group of three people, all allegedly armed, was found in a nearby parking garage, with one of them displaying a firearm when security shone a light on them. Eugene police said this group was also arrested and several more firearms were found.

EPD said officers stayed calm throughout the chaotic incident that led to at least five arrests and six guns being found. Police believe the two groups were searching for each other and were about to make contact before officers showed up. Investigators said the police intervention likely prevented a potentially dangerous conflict that could have endangered nearby people.

Eugene police have released the names and charges of five suspects in this incident:

  • Dejuan Debrail Stevens, 23, of Eugene: second-degree criminal trespass, carrying a concealed weapon
  • Mason Everett Wood, 21, of Eugene: possession of cocaine greater than two grams
  • Isaac Skyler Floyd, 18, of Veneta: carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon
  • Dominique Davis, 21, of Eugene: carrying a concealed weapon
  • Xavier Isaiah Mills, 24, carrying a concealed weapon

