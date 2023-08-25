Multiple Douglas County fires confirmed following lightning activity

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Lightning activity in Douglas County started multiple fires on Thursday evening, according to Douglas Forest Protective Association officials.
The DFPA said a thunderstorm moving through the region on August 24 had 65 confirmed lightning strikes associated with it, which led to a total of 13 confirmed active fires that are currently being aggressively attacked by fire crews. While most of the fires are on the west side of the Douglas district, a few were also confirmed on the east side, DFPA officials said.
Fire officials said that the High Power Fire, burning in the Steamboat and Canton Creek area, is burning an estimated 40 to 50 acres on the Umpqua National Forest. The largest of the Rattlesnake Ridge and Cougar Creek fires range from 15 to 20 acres near Hubbard Creek, and three fires are burning in the Tyee Mountain area, with the largest estimated at 7 to 10 acres, authorities said. DFPA officials said the largest of the Big Dutchman, Soldier Creek, Woods Creek-Windy Creek fires burning in the southern Douglas district range between 2 and 2.5 acres.
Authorities said there are no structures threatened by these fires at this time. Aerial surveys were attempted on the morning of August 25, but due to limited visibility from fog and smoke, the aircraft was grounded, fire officials said.
Updates can be found on the Douglas Forest Protective Association's Facebook page.