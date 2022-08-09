Multiple school districts dealing with staffing shortages

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Lane County in western Oregon...

* Until 915 PM PDT.

* At 716 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flows
across the Holiday Farm Fire near Finn Rock and Elk Creek. The
debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Blue River and Nimrod.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS
EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CASCADES...CASCADE
FOOTHILLS...WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND NORTHERN EAST SLOPES OF THE
COAST RANGE...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR
THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 604, 605, AND 606...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 6 AM PDT
Wednesday.


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley, Fire
Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* THUNDERSTORMS...3 (A chance of thunderstorms).

* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty erratic wind gusts up to 35 mph will be
possible with and near the strongest storms.

* IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may
result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may
result in erratic fire spread.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Multiple school districts dealing with staffing shortages

  • Updated
  • 0

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Students will be back in class in less than a month, and some school districts are struggling to find teachers and coaches.

Officials say COVID-19 and pay have played a big part in people leaving the education field.

"We’ve had our fair share of the teacher shortage and supply chain as far as educators hasn't passed Oakridge up,” said Reta Doland, Oakridge Superintendent.

As Doland enters her fifth year as Oakridge superintendent, she is excited for a more typical school year ahead. However, it is likely she’ll start the school year off with positions left to fill. The list of openings in the Oakridge School District is long. It includes the head football coach, athletic director, middle and high school principal and several teaching positions.

“We’re still looking for a science teacher and we're still looking for a math intervention teacher,” said Doland. “We have the possibility of an athletic director. We are working on that one and it may be filled, but I feel very fortunate that we are there.”

Oakridge School District Classroom

Oakridge is far from the only district feeling the effects of teacher shortages. The 4J school district in Eugene has 53 job openings posted on its website with positions in elementary, middle and high schools

In Oakridge, Doland said they have filled some positions in the last few weeks, but they have more openings. They are even offering incentives for positions that have been open for months.

“We have offered hiring incentives, moving stipends, a combination of both or one or the other depending on the individuals situation,” Doland said.

If those moving incentives do not work, Doland said they are working on alternative plans. She said they are using their past experience dealing with COVID and distance learning to help make them.

“We're looking at some other programs that might be more robust to do -- synchronous and asynchronous learning with a teacher in the classroom but have a certified teacher that is a distance learning teacher, and have somebody on this end to facilitate,” Doland said.

Doland said even if the positions are not filled, they will be ready to welcome students on September 6.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

