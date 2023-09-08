Mural celebrating history of Oregon's workforce unveiled in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A new mural painted by Academy of Arts and Academics students and staff that traces the history of Oregon’s workforce has been finished, according to Springfield city officials.
The city said that a celebration of the mural’s completion was scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on September 8 at A3 High School, located at 615 Main Street, as part of the annual Downtown Springfield Block Party. Serving as entertainment for the celebration will be the Kwaziwai Marimba Band from the Kutsinhira Cultural Arts Center, according to officials.
The colorful mural entitled “Labor Builds Community – El Obrerismo Construye Comunidad” was commissioned last year and is displayed on an exterior wall of the Academy of Arts and Academics (A3) building, Springfield city officials said.
“I’m thrilled our students were able to be involved in this project,” said Ame Beard, A3 principal. “The final design is a visible recognition and reminder of the many roles labor continues to play in the community and has intertwined art, learning, and the labor movement.”
Lane Arts Council’s executive director, Stacey Ray, said that the mural presents a powerful illustration of vital history in the local community. The mural is part of a Lane Arts Council artist residency program at A3 High School, city officials said.
“We’re excited to share this powerful story with the Springfield and Oregon community,” said Stacey Ray, Lane Arts Council Executive Director. “This piece, under the guidance of artist Alejandro Sarmiento, not only captured the many layers of labor history in our area, but was a unique collaboration with support from community members and union leaders.”
Springfield city officials said that the mural was inspired by the loss of a previous mural completed in the early 2000s that commemorated union activism and memorialized local labor leader Jessie Bostelle. The mural was lost during the 2021 renovation of the 112-year-old Rivett building at 448 Main Street, the city said.
More information on the new mural with details on its historical figures, which include icons of the timber industry, agriculture, education, health care, government workers and union advocacy, can be found on the Lane Arts Council’s website.