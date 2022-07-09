Murder near Leaburg sends shockwaves to small community

LANE COUNTY, Ore.-- A man accused of murder near Leaburg is now in custody, but the community is left confused and heartbroken.
A few witnesses told KEZI that the murder happened up Angels Flight Rd. Neighbors said they're in complete shock, saying things like this usually don't happen in the area.
Around 10 p.m. on July 8, Lane County Sheriff's Office investigators were called to a home in the 44,000 block of McKenzie highway for reports of an assault. When they arrived, a man in his 70's was found dead.
They were able to identify 37-year-old Nickolas Jessee as the suspect, who took off before investigators arrived. They searched for Jessee throughout the night and finally took him into custody Saturday morning, July 9.
One nearby resident who asked to remain anonymous said she's lived in the area for years and is heartbroken and confused that something like this could happen in an area she said is usually safe.
"You feel safe around here," she said. "This isn't something that's supposed to happen. Make sure all the doors are locked, and windows are tight. Just say your prayers for everybody."
She said in recent months, she's seen a lot of unfamiliar activity coming in and out of Angels Flight Rd.
"There's been a lot of different traffic on that road lately," she said. "Just a lot of unrecognizable traffic we've never seen before."
Longtime resident Carol Chalette said this is a close community where everyone knows each other.
"To have something like that happen is scary and heartbreaking," Chalette said. "We just have to trust that God is in control."
Chalette said this murder is unprecedented.
Deputies said more details about this disturbing case will be released in the coming days.
Jessee is facing multiple charges including second degree murder.
According to court documents, Jessee has been convicted of several crimes in the past including sexual abuse, assault, DUII and burglary.