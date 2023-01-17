Muslim civil rights organization speaks on antisemitic fliers found in Thurston area

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Just a day after dozens of antisemitic flyers showed up in the Thurston area of Springfield, the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the country is speaking out.
Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy executive director of The Council on American Islamic Relations, told KEZI that they've been receiving a lot of similar reports across the country.
"People are leaving these anonymous, hateful anti-Jewish fliers to intimidate the Jewish community. It happens far too often across the county, so I was disturbed but not surprised," Ahmed Mitchell said.
He said they receive reports of this happening more than once a week.
According to some of the residents, the Ziploc bags were found Monday morning. Some of them negatively associate Jewish people with political policies. There was also offensive language directed at Jews, suggesting they engage in certain illegal sexual activities.
"Hate against any community is unacceptable, and it often impacts various other communities. People just feel free to say whatever hateful thing that's on their mind. They used to leave it in the dark corners of the internet and now they're actually putting their words into action. I can't tell you why they are doing this, but I think the goal is intimidation and to normalize this sort of hate, and we can't let that happen," Ahmed Mitchell said.
Ahmed Mitchell said when things like this happen, communities must come together, not ignoring the act — but instead standing up against it and taking positive action.
"If a mosque is targeted, visit a local mosque, for example. Build ties with them and show whoever is doing this that the only consequence of this is to bring people together," Ahmed Mitchell said.
He said it's also important to get the police involved.
"I think if those two things happen, a strong law enforcement response and a strong community response, then what is a very unpleasant situation can turn into something that ultimately is a positive something overall," Ahmed Mitchell said.
Springfield police are investigating, and they're asking anyone who received one of the flyers to call it in and for neighbors to check their cameras. Residents are encouraged to email police@springfield-or.gov or call 541-726-3714 with any information, pictures, videos or other visual evidence they may have.