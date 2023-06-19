Myrtle Creek man arrested, charged with murdering his daughter-in-law

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Myrtle Creek man is in jail for allegedly shooting his daughter-in-law, who later died from her wounds, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the DCSO, just before 9:30 a.m. on June 16, deputies and medical personnel were sent out to Adams Loop in the Green District after hearing that a woman had been shot in her home. Deputies said they found Amy Jo Coder, 47, of Roseburg, had been shot, and she was taken to Mercy Medical Center then transferred to another hospital for treatment. Despite doctors’ best efforts, the DCSO said Coder died from her injuries on Sunday afternoon.
DCSO deputies said they had quickly identified Coder’s father-in-law, David Foster Coder, 65, of Myrtle Creek, as the person who allegedly shot her. The DCSO said David Coder was arrested and sent to jail within half an hour of the initial 911 call.
David Coder was initially jailed on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, but after his daughter-in-law’s death he was also charged with murder. The DCSO said they are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 541-440-4458 and reference case number 23-2263.