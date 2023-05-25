Myrtle Point fined $46k for wastewater pollution

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. – The town of Myrtle Point is facing a $46,050 fine from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for several incidents where the DEQ said the water treatment facility discharged contaminated effluent into local waterways.
According to a notice from the DEQ that was received by Myrtle Point on April 20, on several occasions since 2019 the city polluted local waterways by discharging wastewater effluent that had not been properly disinfected. The DEQ said the water contained high concentrations of disease-causing bacteria, and that these incidents posed serious risk to public health, aquatic life, and water quality. In addition to the fine, the DEQ demanded the city remedy the issue that led to the discharges, and set forth several deadline dates until 2029 for steps the city should take.
The city of Myrtle Point is on the hook for more than two dozen recorded incidents since May 2019 where wastewater was discharged into local waterways with more contaminants than the city’s permit with the DEQ allowed. The most severe of these incidents, according to the DEQ’s notice, occurred on May 6, 2019 when the wastewater plant discharged effluent that included 684% more contaminants than the city’s permit allowed. Other notable discharges include an incident on July 9, 2020 that discharged 367% more contaminants than was allowed, and an incident on May 10, 2022 that discharged 285% more.
The DEQ said Myrtle Point is allowed to pay part of its fine by instead completing a Supplemental Environmental Project. Such a project would be an environmental improvement project that the city sponsors instead of directly paying a portion of the penalty. Furthermore, because Myrtle Point is defined by the DEQ as a “small community,” simply taking the steps required to ensure that wastewater violations don’t happen again in the future may count as a Supplemental Environmental Project.