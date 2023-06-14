Myrtle Point gun seizure leads to second arrest and collection of more evidence

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. – After a man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly illegally selling guns, deputies said the investigation continued and led to another arrest on gun and drug charges.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, after arresting a man earlier on June 14 on charges related to the alleged illegal sale of guns, members of the team assembled by the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team learned of related activity at a house on Lower Norway Road, just north of Myrtle Point. Deputies said the SCINT contacted the homeowner, Donald E Nickles, 52, at the home. Their investigation led to a search of Nickles’ home for drugs and guns, the CCSO said.

Deputies said they found 4 ounces of methamphetamine, as well as psilocybin mushrooms, packaging material scales, a rifle, a shotgun, and nearly $1,000 in cash. The CCSO said all illegal items were seized from the home.

Nickles himself was referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office on charges including unlawful possession and distribution of methamphetamine and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The CCSO said further charges are likely as the investigation continues and the seized items are tested.