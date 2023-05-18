Myrtle Point man arrested for reckless burning

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. – A Myrtle Point man was arrested on Wednesday for starting a fire that spread after he left the area, Coos County sheriff’s officials said.
Dispatchers with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls on May 17 reporting an out-of-control fire burning slash on timber lands near Highway 42 and the Powers Highway junction, authorities said. Firefighters from Myrtle Point and a Coos Forest Protective Agency fire crew with a bulldozer responded, and contained the fire to about three acres, authorities said.
CCSO officials said an investigation on May 18 by the sheriff’s office and CFPA identified Logan T. Erb, 38, of Myrtle Point, as a suspect. When interviewed, Erb admitted to starting the fire but said he didn’t know the fire had spread after leaving the area, sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities said Erb was arrested and charged with reckless burning and unlawful use of fire. He was transported to and booked at the Coos County Jail and later released with the agreement he would later appear in court, CCSO officials said.