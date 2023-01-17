NAMI Lane County looking to expand mental health services through new positions

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The fight for better mental and emotional help continues, as one local advocacy group hopes to expand their services.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, has 600 affiliates across the country.
"We have support groups and education classes for individuals living with a mental illness, as well as their friends, family members and caregivers," Jennifer MacLean, the executive director, said. "All of our work is peer led, so those living with a mental illness, or their friends and family members are the ones leading our groups and classes."
MacLean said they're hoping to expand their services through two new positions: a program and volunteer coordinator, and a position in development.
"Some folks come in in crisis really needing support, some come in looking for resources, some just want to know more about the things we can offer. So being able to facilitate our communities needs better with just another person here," she said.
NAMI also has volunteers that help lead presentations and classes. One of those volunteers is Tina Mourer, and she's had her own struggles with mental illness.
"I was diagnosed very early on... Bipolar, borderline personality disorder. Psychotic traits. I have audio in my head, the voices. I'm also a self mutilator, and I'm dually diagnosed with addiction issues."
Mourer told KEZI 9 News throughout her life, she went on thinking mental health was a taboo topic. Now, she's taking great strides to change that as a volunteer.
"Because I'm such a mental health advocate, it's been easy for me to discuss with people and lead them in a direction and a path to introduce them to NAMI like I was," she said. "NAMI has given me personally, a lot. They have boosted my self esteem tremendously. And in doing that, I was able to get a job. I hadn't worked in over 25 years. I've worked really really hard to break that stigma of what mental health looks like."
If you're interested in the open positions offered at NAMI Lane County, and think you might be a good fit, you can visit their website, namilane.org.