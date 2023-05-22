Narcan in high demand as drug overdoses become more common in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Throughout the country, there's been an increase in the use of Narcan, a small but mighty nasal spray. The demand comes as fentanyl and other deadly drugs are becoming more common on the streets.
Amanda McCluskey, the senior program director at HIV Alliance, said they've had to double their supply.
"We've been giving out an increase of Narcan in the last couple of months. We've gone from four doses in a kit to eight doses in a kit now," McCluskey said.
McCluskey said people are coming in saying they're seeing more overdoses out on the streets that are more severe.
"We've been seeing more contaminants in the drug supply; fentanyl and reports of Xylazine," McCluskey said.
McCluskey also said recently, business owners have been coming to them and asking for help and training.
"Some of the businesses around town are seeing overdoses in their restrooms or around their properties. So, we can also train businesses, social service agencies, government agencies, anyone who wants training and wants kits," McCluskey said.
As far as supply, she said they're keeping a close eye on things.
"Right now, we have plenty in stock to get us through the rest of the year. The sources we're getting it from seem pretty stable, so we will continue to source, fund raise and supply as long as we can. I'm happy to see things steady, but it is something that we're always concerned about because there are a lot of lives at risk when there are interruptions in the supply chain," McCluskey said.
McCluskey said the most important thing for everyone is to keep Narcan either in your car or on your person.
"People can absolutely ask for Narcan at their pharmacy. Depending on your insurance, there may be a cost, or it might be free," McCluskey said.
McCluskey said it's also critical to know the signs of an overdose.
"If someone is struggling to breathe or not breathing. If their skin is grey or pale, and if they're gargling or not responsive, then they could be overdosing," McCluskey said.
Sean, who lives on the streets of Eugene, said he's thankful for Narcan.
"I've been Narcan-ed, and have used Narcan on others. It's pretty quick and pretty effective and definitely a lifesaver," Sean said.
Sean said, unfortunately, the overdoses are getting worse and harder to reverse. He said he's grateful it worked for him.
"You don't really notice it because you are basically dead and gone. So, you pretty much pop out of dead and gone like being woken up from a deep sleep. You're disoriented and get a little bit of a headache, but you're alive, so I guess that's the better part," Sean said.
He hopes to encourage other people to carry Narcan on them in case of an emergency.
"More people need to carry it. It's like carrying an EpiPen, I don't have any allergies, but I still carry one," Sean said.