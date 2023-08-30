Narcan will soon become an over-the-counter medicine

EUGENE, Ore -- Experts have been facing an uphill battle when it comes to fighting fentanyl.
Now, with overdose-reversing medicine like Narcan soon available over-the counter, people like Alexander Lavake, the Drug Prevention Coordinator with Lane County Public Health, said they're optimistic. Having Narcan on store shelves will help against the opioid epidemic.
Lavake said, "Advocates and public health have been hoping for years to see a change in access to Narcan, reducing the barrier for needing a prescription."
The naloxone nasal spray, better known as Narcan will be in retail stores everywhere from Walgreens to Walmart starting in early September. It will have a suggested price of $45 and each carton carries two doses. An important effect of the medicine is it restores breathing during an overdose. Lane County will continue to distribute Narcan for free through programs such as CAHOOTS.
Lavake said, "This will enable people to not need to ask a doctor, or need to ask a pharmacist, or face certain kind of stigma or other barriers to getting Narcan."
The change comes at an important time in the battle against fentanyl and other opioids. According to Lavake these drugs are everywhere and don't appear to be going away anytime soon.
He said, "It's very pervasive and many substances that people are using, that are bought illicitly on the street."
The hope now is just by being on store shelves it will raise awareness of this issue. Lane County Public health said they will do all they can to continue saving lives, as they have done for years.
For quite some time, they have worked with police and educators to educate people on the crisis. This increased access to Narcan now makes their lives a bit easier, but that doesn't mean they will become complacent, as they still very much have a job to do.
Lavake said, "We still want people to learn more through our campaign, at Lane County Public Health, which is fentanylaware.com and as Narcan becomes more widely available over the counter, people can have conversations with their loved ones, with their families, with the people they know."
One man, Jayce Hall, said Narcan once helped him save another man's life.
He said, "I have had to administer it one time to reverse an overdose myself. Not on myself but to somebody else."
Hall said if it wasn't for his Narcan training he may not have been able to save that person's life. He also firmly believes Narcan being more accessible is a good thing and said it should have been done sooner.
He said, "I knew what to do and it just sort of kicked in, naturally. I'm lucky that I had the knowledge that I did."
As a peer mentor at Restored Connections Peer Center he is no stranger to drugs himself. He once had his own demons to face, but now he helps people who were in the same position he once was. A large number of people who come to the center struggle with drugs like fentanyl. He's seen people young and old ask for help, and said drug addiction doesn't discriminate.
He said, "It's terrible to see... it does make me feel good knowing that I'm doing my part to try and combat it, and the fact that we do have Narcan on hand is fantastic."
An important factor in the fight against fentanyl is destigmatizing the drug. With easier access to the medication will it help families have tougher conversations surrounding drug use? Hall has his doubts.
Hall said, "Will it reduce the stigma? I don't know. Will it reduce the amount of lives that are lost if Narcan is more readily available? Yeah of course it will."