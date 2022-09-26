NASA's 'DART' Mission testing out a planetary defense strategy

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. – NASA is attempting something only ever seen in sci-fi movies: the redirection of an asteroid.
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or "DART” for short, is scheduled to impact an asteroid within our solar system Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 to test out a planetary defense strategy using kinetic impact and autonomous navigation.
The goal is to try knocking an asteroid out of its orbit. The asteroid system they chose is the Didymos system, which includes two asteroids that orbit the sun. The smaller asteroid, Dimorphos, is the target and orbits Didymos.
Andy Cheng, DART’s Investigation Team Lead, said the Didymos system works well because it’s close enough to observe, but not so close that it’s a threat.
“It never gets closer than about three million miles to Earth”, Cheng said.” That was true before the DART impact, and it's also true after the DART impact. The reason you want to do it that way is that we can measure the change in the orbit, and we can measure the effect of the kinetic impactor, using ground-based telescopes."
Impact is scheduled to occur approximately at 4:14 p.m. PST Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Terik Daly, the spacecraft’s Deputy Instrument Scientist said about four hours from impact is where things will start getting interesting.
"That's when the spacecraft transitions to autonomous navigation”, Daly said. “At this point, something called SMART NAV takes over, and all this navigation is happening using algorithms on the spacecraft."
SMART NAV will continue to guide DART to the asteroid until about two minutes before impact. From there, the spacecraft will coast to its end at roughly 14,000 mph towards Dimorphos. The crash will leave an impact crater but not enough to destroy the asteroid; just enough to knock it off its orbit. Scientists believe the collision will shorten the asteroid's orbital time by several minutes.
If everything goes smoothly, NASA could end up using this method again to protect our planet from future asteroids.
NASA will be streaming the impact live from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST.
You can watch it at nasa.gov/live