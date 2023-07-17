National Alliance on Mental Illness in Springfield broken into

SPRINGFIELD, Ore -- Lane County's National Alliance on Mental Illness is recovering after a series of break-ins over the last couple of weeks.
NAMI was first established in 2020 in Springfield. Its Executive Director is Jennifer MacLean. According to her, this is the first time the building has ever been hit with a break-in. The incidents happened on June 30 and on Friday, July 14, morning both at around 1 a.m. in the morning.
Court records show the main suspect Alexander Parrette, 28. He was arrested on Friday, and his case is going through the legal system with the Lane County District Attorney. He is facing two charges of burglary and one charge of identity theft.
Never did NAMI think they would be broken into twice, and by the same person. The incidents have been a source of frustration to say the least.
MacLean said, "It's violating to see someone break into your office and rummage through your things, personal items, it's very upsetting to see that."
MacLean was caught off guard by the break-ins. It was enough damage that NAMI had to close for two days. Springfield Police Department was contacted, and NAMI's security cameras saw the incidents. For the two days NAMI employees were recovering, they couldn't deal with clients.
MacLean says Parette caused serious damage. He allegedly busted up toilets, damaged dry wall, and in general made a mess of the place, but fortunately no windows were broken. She adds he is alleged to have stolen a number of items, including NAMI tablets and some personal items from staff.
MacLean said, "Our estimate is probably over $1000 now. If we add in staff cost of missed staff time we'd probably be closer to $2000, $2500 in damage, lost things."
According to NAMI, the suspect entered the building through the side door. The moment he entered, several alarms went off in the building.
"The system sort of worked, an individual broke in, the alarm went off, and the police were dispatched," MacLean said. "It's a bummer that they did break-in. We've been here since August of 2020 and never been broken into before."
Despite the incident, MacLean doesn't believe the suspect has anything against the organization or any of its employees.
She said, "They seem to be just an individual who seems to be dealing with their own crisis or mental health."
She also wants him to know the people at NAMI are regular people, and MacLean said if Parrette is suffering through some sort of mental crisis to stop by NAMI to receive help. She also hopes the suspect doesn't damage the place in the future.
The news came as a shock to one salon worker, McKenzie Anderson, who works across the street from NAMI. She said break-ins aren't common in the neighborhood.
She said, "I mean, again it's not like it's ever not crossed my mind, but it's not something I'd worry about a lot."
Parrette is scheduled to be back in court on August 21. It's a relief not only for employees at NAMI, but for the neighborhood too.
Anderson added, "That's good. Obviously we don't want anything to happen to my salon, and you know hopefully he gets the resources that he needs to help him."
MacLean said NAMI doesn't plan to move out of Springfield anytime soon. They are in this for the long run. They have set up a GoFundMe where people can help them out wth the damages.