National campaign to end gun violence is coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A national effort focused on ending gun violence is coming to Springfield.
The Wear Orange campaign started in 2015 after Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old high school student who was shot and killed in Chicago while on the playground with her friends. The event since been held on the first Friday in June to highlight National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
The event is usually held in Eugene, but this year it’s being held in Springfield to coincide with the 25-year anniversary of the Thurston High School shooting that happened on May 21, 1998. Wear Orange is being put on by Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety at Island Park on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It's an opportunity to again, on the 25th of the anniversary of the Thurston shooting to raise awareness that this should not have happened again,” said Mary Jo Sanders, mother of a survivor of the Thurston High School shooting. “My heart breaks for other parents happening to experience what we did and worse.”
Advocates of gun safety will pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the Thurston High School shooting next month.
While mass shootings are heard about the most often, the majority of firearm deaths are suicides. In Oregon, guns are used in more than 80 percent of suicides and Springfield has one of the highest suicide rates in the country with more than 20 suicides for every 100,000 people.
Speakers at this year’s Wear Orange event will include Sen. James Manning (D-Ore.), Lane County Commissioner Lory Treager, Eugene City Councilor Matt Keating, and local survivors. A counseling corner will also be available for those who need it.
The Wear Orange event is about remembering those whose lives have been cut short due to gun violence, honoring survivors, elevating their voices, and coming together as a community to demand an end to the crisis of gun violence in the United States.