National Parks free to visit on Veteran’s Day

OREGON -- If you plan on heading out to Crater Lake or any of Oregon’s other four national parks and monuments for Veteran’s Day, you can visit free of charge!
On November 11 each year, the National Park Service waives entrance fees at more than 400 parks across the country in honor of the holiday. The NPS also offers free lifetime military passes to veterans and Gold Star families with a loved one who was killed in service. The free passes provide access to more than 2,000 federal recreation spots including national parks and wildlife refuges.
The National Park Service says many national parks directly commemorate battlefields, military parks, historic sites and the service if American Veterans. The NPS says national parks are tactile reminders of the values, ideals and freedoms that veterans protect.